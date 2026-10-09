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"Bloody Friday" - security at schools has been tightened in Poland due to reports of possible attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Threats of attacks on schools spread across Poland on October 9 following two attacks in the Masovian Voivodeship. Police detained two 17-year-old teenagers.

"Bloody Friday" - security at schools has been tightened in Poland due to reports of possible attacks

Poles are being warned on social media about allegedly planned attacks on schools on October 9, following an entire series of incidents in the east of the country. Police have increased security at educational institutions. In some cities, they have been closed altogether. Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Thursday, reports about allegedly planned attacks on Polish schools began spreading actively on social media. Students and their parents exchanged screenshots and videos warning about a so-called "Bloody Friday," allegedly planned for October 9.

The reports emerged amid a series of serious incidents in the Masovian Voivodeship. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old man attacked nine people with a knife at a school in Ostrołęka. The next day, in the settlement of Leszczydół-Nowiny, a 15-year-old former student attacked three people; a 37-year-old school employee died from her injuries.

New attack at a Polish school — teenager injures three people with a knife08.10.26, 11:54 • 3834 views

Police to patrol near schools

Amid growing anxiety, police announced additional preventive measures. Chief Commander of Police Inspector General Marek Boroń said that law enforcement officers would patrol near educational institutions starting Friday morning.

"The police will do everything to ensure that schools are properly protected," Boroń said. He added that patrols had appeared near schools as early as Thursday and were maintaining contact with representatives of educational institutions. On Friday, police officers will cooperate with principals, teachers, and local authorities.

The Chief Commander of Police also urged students and parents to report any reasonable suspicions regarding preparations for violence to teachers or law enforcement officers. Law enforcement agencies will verify the information received.

Boroń also noted that the number of reports about potential threats had increased significantly after the attack in Ostrołęka. In addition, he urged people to treat information about allegedly planned attacks with caution.

17-year-old teenager detained

One of the reasons for the heightened anxiety was a video that spread online. According to the Interia portal, the video concerned allegedly planned attacks on schools as part of a "Bloody Friday." Local media reported that its author threatened to carry out a "massacre in Przasnysz."

Local police promptly took up the case. They detained a 17-year-old resident of Przasnysz County who is likely the author of the video.

Police detained a 17-year-old resident of Przasnysz County who is likely the author of the video circulating online. Procedural actions are being carried out with the teenager

- the Masovian police reported.

Alarming reports also emerged in other localities. In Sierpc, police detained a 17-year-old teenager who, according to eyewitnesses, spoke of intending to harm someone at a school. Two knives were found on him. In this case, the students and teachers who notified police about his behavior played a key role.

Authorities in several localities in the Masovian Voivodeship ordered the partial or complete closure of schools on Friday.

In Poland, a student carried out a knife attack at a technical school; at least 8 people were injured07.10.26, 14:16 • 4388 views

Olga Rozgon

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