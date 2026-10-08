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New attack at a Polish school — teenager injures three people with a knife

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

A former student injured three people at a school near Vyszków. A female school employee is in critical condition, and the attacker has been detained.

New attack at a Polish school — teenager injures three people with a knife

Another attack has occurred at a school in Poland: on the morning of October 8, a former 15-year-old student of the primary school in Leszczydół-Nowiny near Wyszków wounded three people with a knife. One of the injured, a school employee, is in critical condition. Polsat News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the attacker came to the school and stabbed three people, including the head of the educational institution. The headmaster managed to subdue the attacker, after which he was detained by the police.

The school employee suffered the most serious injuries. According to the publication, her condition is critical, and the woman was resuscitated. Another injured person—the school headmaster—sustained superficial injuries. The third victim, a teacher, was hospitalized.

Police officers and rescuers are working at the scene.

Update

On October 7, 19-year-old Jakub Z. carried out an attack at Vocational Education Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka. The teenager was detained.

That same day, Prosecutor General Dariusz Korneluk reported that the suspect had a homemade explosive device in his backpack.

Nine people were injured in the knife attack at the school in Ostrołęka—five students, two teachers, and two bystanders. According to the available information, their lives are not in danger.

In Poland, a Ukrainian suspected of attacking a monastery was placed under a preventive measure26.09.26, 15:57 • 18194 views

Olga Rozgon

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