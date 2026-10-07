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In Poland, a student carried out a knife attack at a technical school; at least 8 people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

In Ostrołęka, Poland, a 19-year-old student carried out a knife attack at a technical school, injuring eight people, including five children. The attacker was detained.

In Poland, a student carried out a knife attack at a technical school; at least 8 people were injured

In the Polish city of Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old student carried out an attack at a technical school, injuring at least eight people, including five children. The attacker was detained near the city beach. Polsat News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Police initially reported seven injured people, two of whom had more serious injuries. Later, emergency services reported at least eight injured, including five children. They were all taken to hospital.

According to local media, a teacher who sustained an arm injury is among those injured. The exact condition of all the victims is currently being determined.

After the attack, the man left the school grounds. Police began searching for him and detained the 19-year-old student of the institution near the city beach.

His motives are currently unknown. Police are establishing the exact course of the attack and the circumstances of the incident.

After the incident, Vocational and Technical Education Complex No. 4 was closed. Ostrołęka Mayor Paweł Niewiadomski also ordered that unauthorized persons be barred from entering other schools.

He also called on students, parents, and school employees to remain calm and follow the instructions of the administration and emergency services. He also asked people not to spread unverified information.

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Olga Rozgon

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