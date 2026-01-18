$43.180.08
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13523 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 15140 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 40287 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 66771 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 37757 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 47879 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 53726 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 43766 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 69430 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

69 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy attacks in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front has reached 69. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions.

69 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy attacks in three directions - General Staff

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 69. The enemy is actively operating in three directions - Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one air strike, dropping two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 52 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack, and five more combat engagements are ongoing; the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchansk and towards Nesterne, Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the Pishchane area and towards Borivska Andriivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Yampil area and towards the settlement of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, and towards Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Operational situation at the front: 133 combat engagements and massive drone attacks - General Staff18.01.26, 08:10 • 3766 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 29 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, and towards Filiia, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance towards Ivanivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Radisne. The settlement of Khvyli was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat engagements took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Varvarivka, Dobropillia. One of them is currently ongoing. Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Dolynka were once again subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried twice to break through our defense in the area of Plavni; currently, one battle is ongoing. The settlements of Zhovta Krucha and Tavriiske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

General Staff released updated data on Russian military losses as of January 18, 202618.01.26, 06:43 • 3938 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk