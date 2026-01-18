69 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy attacks in three directions - General Staff

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 69. The enemy is actively operating in three directions - Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one air strike, dropping two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 52 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack, and five more combat engagements are ongoing; the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchansk and towards Nesterne, Kruhle.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the Pishchane area and towards Borivska Andriivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Yampil area and towards the settlement of Stavky.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, and towards Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 29 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, and towards Filiia, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance towards Ivanivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Radisne. The settlement of Khvyli was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat engagements took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Varvarivka, Dobropillia. One of them is currently ongoing. Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Dolynka were once again subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried twice to break through our defense in the area of Plavni; currently, one battle is ongoing. The settlements of Zhovta Krucha and Tavriiske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

