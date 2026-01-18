General Staff released updated data on Russian military losses as of January 18, 2026

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to the agency, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 830 occupiers over the past day. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The total enemy losses in the period from February 24, 2022, to January 18, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,226,420 (+830) people;

artillery systems – 36,294 (+33) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 109,450 (+845) units;

automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 74,706 (+105) units;

tanks – 11,571 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,919 (+5) units;

MLRS – 1,616 (+1) units.

Situation in other directions

The figures for losses of air defense systems (1,278 units), aircraft (434 units), helicopters (347 units), ships (28 units), and special equipment (4,044 units) remained unchanged over the past day. The command emphasizes that the data are constantly being updated due to the intensity of combat operations.

