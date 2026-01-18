General Staff released updated data on Russian military losses as of January 18, 2026

$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 15639 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 28952 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 24654 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 36178 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 45349 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 38256 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 55975 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29256 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44856 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36567 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Popular news
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a dayJanuary 17, 06:52 PM • 4630 views
Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - ShmyhalJanuary 17, 07:12 PM • 3390 views
Russia is experiencing its deepest personnel crisis in medicine in over 60 years - CPDJanuary 17, 07:32 PM • 3128 views
Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administrationJanuary 17, 09:44 PM • 2978 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed there12:40 AM • 3922 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 23796 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 55977 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 31959 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 63569 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 93517 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 692 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 20736 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 18586 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 16775 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 16271 views
General Staff released updated data on Russian military losses as of January 18, 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on Russian military losses as of January 18, 2026. 830 occupiers were eliminated during the day, and total personnel losses reached 1,226,420 people.

General Staff released updated data on Russian military losses as of January 18, 2026

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to the agency, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 830 occupiers over the past day. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The total enemy losses in the period from February 24, 2022, to January 18, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1,226,420 (+830) people;
    • artillery systems – 36,294 (+33) units;
      • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 109,450 (+845) units;
        • automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 74,706 (+105) units;
          • tanks – 11,571 (+5) units;
            • armored combat vehicles – 23,919 (+5) units;
              • MLRS – 1,616 (+1) units.

                Situation in other directions

                The figures for losses of air defense systems (1,278 units), aircraft (434 units), helicopters (347 units), ships (28 units), and special equipment (4,044 units) remained unchanged over the past day. The command emphasizes that the data are constantly being updated due to the intensity of combat operations.

                Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substation

                Stepan Haftko

                War in Ukraine
                Technology
                War in Ukraine
                Ukraine