Operational situation at the front: 133 combat engagements and massive drone attacks - General Staff

January 17, 12:49 PM • 17974 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 34408 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 26681 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 38171 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 46832 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 39074 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 57631 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29556 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 45258 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36756 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Trump prepares lawsuit against "JPMorgan Chase" over banking service restrictions
Iraqi army takes full control of Ain al-Asad airbase after US troop withdrawal
Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administration
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed there
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substation
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 57631 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for Tymoshenko
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor Castle
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration features
Operational situation at the front: 133 combat engagements and massive drone attacks - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On January 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine held back an intense enemy onslaught, which carried out 90 airstrikes and used 8071 kamikaze drones. The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Operational situation at the front: 133 combat engagements and massive drone attacks - General Staff

The 1425th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has begun. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on January 18, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the intense pressure of the enemy, who is actively using aviation and drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 90 airstrikes, dropping 239 guided aerial bombs (KAB). The occupiers used a record number of equipment for destruction:  

  • 8071 kamikaze drones;
    • 3845 shellings of troop positions and settlements;
      • 40 shellings from multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS).

        Settlements in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were subjected to airstrikes. In particular, Rohizne, Dibrova, Huliaipole, and Odarivka came under fire.

        Situation in key directions

        The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions:

        Pokrovsk - the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 45 assault actions in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and other settlements.

        Huliaipole - 22 Russian attacks were repelled in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and Dorozhnianka.

        Kostiantynivka: the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Ivanopillia.

        Kupiansk and Lyman: a total of 13 assaults were repelled in the direction of Petropavlivka, Zarichne, and Lyman.

        Prydniprovskyi: the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

        Stepan Haftko

        War in Ukraine
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        Skirmishes
        Sumy Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine