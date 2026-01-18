Operational situation at the front: 133 combat engagements and massive drone attacks - General Staff

The 1425th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has begun. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on January 18, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the intense pressure of the enemy, who is actively using aviation and drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 90 airstrikes, dropping 239 guided aerial bombs (KAB). The occupiers used a record number of equipment for destruction:

8071 kamikaze drones;

3845 shellings of troop positions and settlements;

40 shellings from multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS).

Settlements in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were subjected to airstrikes. In particular, Rohizne, Dibrova, Huliaipole, and Odarivka came under fire.

Situation in key directions

The highest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions:

Pokrovsk - the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 45 assault actions in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and other settlements.

Huliaipole - 22 Russian attacks were repelled in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and Dorozhnianka.

Kostiantynivka: the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and Ivanopillia.

Kupiansk and Lyman: a total of 13 assaults were repelled in the direction of Petropavlivka, Zarichne, and Lyman.

Prydniprovskyi: the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

