01:53 PM • 1126 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
12:45 PM • 5856 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
11:57 AM • 11097 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 19250 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 17219 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
10:01 AM • 35094 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 19302 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
08:52 AM • 34393 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22628 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27553 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Financial Times

48 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Since the beginning of the day, 48 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks.

Since the beginning of the day, 48 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops have already repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Rohizne, Volfyne, Znob-Trubchevska, Ulanove, Shalyhyne, Bunyakine, Havrylova Sloboda, Styhaylivka, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna of Sumy region.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping nine aerial bombs, and also carried out 37 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka; in total, two combat engagements have taken place in this direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders in the directions of Drobycheve and Lyman. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy tried to advance to our positions 19 times near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Bilytske and Hryshyne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykomykhailivka, Charivne, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Stepnohirsk area. Yurkivka and Tavriyske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk