48 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 48 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops have already repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Rohizne, Volfyne, Znob-Trubchevska, Ulanove, Shalyhyne, Bunyakine, Havrylova Sloboda, Styhaylivka, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna of Sumy region. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping nine aerial bombs, and also carried out 37 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka; in total, two combat engagements have taken place in this direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders in the directions of Drobycheve and Lyman. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy tried to advance to our positions 19 times near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Bilytske and Hryshyne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykomykhailivka, Charivne, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Stepnohirsk area. Yurkivka and Tavriyske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

