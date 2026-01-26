$43.170.00
January 25, 06:28 PM • 12242 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 21093 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 19369 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 18546 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 16967 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 15857 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 15420 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16105 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27072 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 45572 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Enemy losses: Russia lost over 1000 soldiers and 917 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

On January 25, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 917 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.01.26 amount to 1,235,060 personnel.

On January 25, Russian troops lost 1020 soldiers and 917 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.01.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1235060 (+1020) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11608 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23951 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒  36644 (+32)
          • MLRS ‒  1626 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1286 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  115813 (+917)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4205 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  75906 (+147)
                            • special equipment ‒  4051 (+1)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the  Institute for the Study of War, Russian advances slowed down  in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and a cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

                              More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey16.01.26, 11:14 • 11881 view

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

