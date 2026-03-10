48 battles took place on the front, most of them in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 48 combat engagements have already taken place at the front. The most tense situation is observed in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Kucherivka, Shalyhine, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Ulanove, Budky, Khodyne. In the Chernihiv region: Yasna Polyana, Orlynivka, Kostobobriv, Senkivka. - the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced four times in the direction of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the direction of Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 11 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement has not yet been completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Ternove and Novohryhorivka. One attack is ongoing. In addition, Ivanivka and Pokrovske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks in the area of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zarichne, Varvarivka, Luhivske, Myrne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Charivne, and Dolynka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Shcherbaky and Pavlivka. The area of Blakitne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no attempts by the enemy to improve their position are observed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded.

