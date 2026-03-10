48 battles took place on the front, most of them in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1604 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5224 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10134 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 17617 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22070 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34175 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45243 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51537 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83890 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53441 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3m/s
41%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 22835 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 38347 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 29798 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 26539 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16327 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 922 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1604 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5224 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34175 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45243 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 8906 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16495 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 27213 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 34654 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 34259 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

48 battles took place on the front, most of them in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1586 views

Since the beginning of the day, 48 clashes have been recorded, with most attacks in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy is shelling the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

48 battles took place on the front, most of them in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 48 combat engagements have already taken place at the front. The most tense situation is observed in the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Kucherivka, Shalyhine, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Ulanove, Budky, Khodyne. In the Chernihiv region: Yasna Polyana, Orlynivka, Kostobobriv, Senkivka.

- the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced four times in the direction of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance in the direction of Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.

Occupiers do not stop attempts to completely capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces10.03.26, 05:37 • 5626 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 11 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement has not yet been completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Ternove and Novohryhorivka. One attack is ongoing. In addition, Ivanivka and Pokrovske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks in the area of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zarichne, Varvarivka, Luhivske, Myrne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Charivne, and Dolynka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Shcherbaky and Pavlivka. The area of Blakitne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no attempts by the enemy to improve their position are observed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded.

UDF attacked occupiers' fuel and lubricant depots and electronic warfare station - General Staff10.03.26, 15:51 • 1954 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk