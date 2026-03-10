Occupiers do not stop attempts to completely capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces

$43.730.0850.540.36
March 9, 07:48 PM • 19826 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 53074 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 32098 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 38699 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 43527 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 27040 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 58601 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 32991 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 48806 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 66289 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oilMarch 9, 08:46 PM • 10828 views
Sybiha and Lithuanian Foreign Minister coordinated sanctions against Russia and discussed Hungary's actionsMarch 9, 09:27 PM • 8668 views
Trump called the war in Iran a "short-term excursion"March 9, 09:50 PM • 6864 views
Trump cancels sanctions against countries buying Russian oilMarch 9, 10:56 PM • 39999 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has increased, first footage of the attack's aftermath has emergedPhotoVideoMarch 9, 11:32 PM • 8290 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 46605 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 52287 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 55994 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 121940 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 14392 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 20649 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 20908 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 22123 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 26288 views
Occupiers do not stop attempts to completely capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3026 views

Defense forces are holding back the occupiers' offensive in Donetsk region and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the week, 270 Russians were eliminated and 763 drones were neutralized.

Occupiers do not stop attempts to completely capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces

The Russian army continues its pressure, trying to completely capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, but units of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces are holding back the offensive and inflicting losses on the occupiers. This was reported by the corps' press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, Ukrainian military personnel are repelling attacks by Russian forces who are trying to advance to fully capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The Defense Forces are thwarting the enemy's intentions, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment

- the report says.

It is indicated that over the past week, Ukrainian units:

  • eliminated and wounded 270 Russian servicemen;
    • shot down or landed 763 attack drones;
      • destroyed and damaged 21 units of automotive and motor vehicles;
        • hit 55 UAV launch points, as well as 7 cannons and multiple rocket launchers.

          Recall

          According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, in February, the Defense Forces liberated more territory than the enemy captured.

          Fierce battles for Hryshyne continue near Pokrovsk, civilians remain in the settlement - Air Assault Forces07.03.26, 16:11 • 4932 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War in Ukraine
          Technology
          War in Ukraine
          Pokrovsk
          Donetsk Oblast
          Myrnohrad
          Armed Forces of Ukraine