Occupiers do not stop attempts to completely capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - Air Assault Forces

The Russian army continues its pressure, trying to completely capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, but units of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces are holding back the offensive and inflicting losses on the occupiers. This was reported by the corps' press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, Ukrainian military personnel are repelling attacks by Russian forces who are trying to advance to fully capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

The Defense Forces are thwarting the enemy's intentions, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment - the report says.

It is indicated that over the past week, Ukrainian units:

eliminated and wounded 270 Russian servicemen;

shot down or landed 763 attack drones;

destroyed and damaged 21 units of automotive and motor vehicles;

hit 55 UAV launch points, as well as 7 cannons and multiple rocket launchers.

Recall

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, in February, the Defense Forces liberated more territory than the enemy captured.

