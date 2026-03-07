Fierce battles for Hryshyne continue near Pokrovsk, civilians remain in the settlement - Air Assault Forces

$43.810.0050.900.00
01:30 PM • 5898 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
12:32 PM • 13587 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
10:22 AM • 14796 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 17509 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 38095 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 52340 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 59300 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 43811 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 78289 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29899 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Popular news
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 13201 views
Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the warPhotoMarch 7, 06:00 AM • 10595 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"March 7, 07:12 AM • 11373 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 11722 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 4784 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 42388 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 49338 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 78293 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 48151 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 55951 views
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"01:15 PM • 3002 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 4944 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 11797 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 20019 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 20284 views
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Fierce battles for Hryshyne continue near Pokrovsk, civilians remain in the settlement - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in the center of Hryshyne in small groups. Civilians still remain in the destroyed settlement near the front line.

Fierce battles for Hryshyne continue near Pokrovsk, civilians remain in the settlement - Air Assault Forces

Intense fighting continues in the area of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. Russian troops are trying to advance to the central part of the settlement and gain a foothold in the built-up area. This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops, according to UNN.

Details

According to the military, the enemy continues attempts at infiltration in small groups, trying to advance from the eastern part of the settlement to its center.

The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the destroyed buildings and use them as cover for further advance into the settlement.

The enemy continues attempts at infiltration in small groups and is trying to advance from the eastern part of the settlement to the central part

- reported the Air Assault Forces.

At the same time, despite the difficult security situation, civilians still remain in Hryshyne.

Servicemen of the 155th separate mechanized brigade in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces showed a video of what the settlement currently looks like.

It is noted that a significant part of Hryshyne has been destroyed as a result of hostilities. In some areas, Russian troops are hiding among the ruins of buildings and using them as cover, while in other parts of the settlement, civilians are forced to live practically next to the front line.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated data on Russian troop losses as of the morning of March 7, 2026. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1010 occupiers, and the total number of enemy personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached approximately 1,272,360 people.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine