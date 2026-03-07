Fierce battles for Hryshyne continue near Pokrovsk, civilians remain in the settlement - Air Assault Forces

Intense fighting continues in the area of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. Russian troops are trying to advance to the central part of the settlement and gain a foothold in the built-up area. This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops, according to UNN.

Details

According to the military, the enemy continues attempts at infiltration in small groups, trying to advance from the eastern part of the settlement to its center.

The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the destroyed buildings and use them as cover for further advance into the settlement.

At the same time, despite the difficult security situation, civilians still remain in Hryshyne.

Servicemen of the 155th separate mechanized brigade in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces showed a video of what the settlement currently looks like.

It is noted that a significant part of Hryshyne has been destroyed as a result of hostilities. In some areas, Russian troops are hiding among the ruins of buildings and using them as cover, while in other parts of the settlement, civilians are forced to live practically next to the front line.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated data on Russian troop losses as of the morning of March 7, 2026. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1010 occupiers, and the total number of enemy personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has reached approximately 1,272,360 people.