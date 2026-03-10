UDF attacked occupiers' fuel and lubricant depots and electronic warfare station - General Staff

ukenru
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of Energy08:42 AM
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings11:25 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infectionExclusive
08:20 AM
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsMarch 9, 01:29 PM
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPsExclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM
UDF attacked occupiers' fuel and lubricant depots and electronic warfare station - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 574 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit fuel depots, an electronic warfare station, and UAV control points in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Special Operations Forces showed footage of the strikes.

UDF attacked occupiers' fuel and lubricant depots and electronic warfare station - General Staff

On the night of March 10, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of attacks on military facilities of the Russian occupiers to reduce the enemy's offensive potential. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian attack drones attacked fuel and lubricant depots near Kopteve and Makiivka in the occupied part of Donetsk region, as well as an electronic warfare station in the Donetsk area.

In addition, an enemy attack UAV control point near Myrnograd, an artillery unit in the vicinity of Sukhetske, and an artillery gun near Dorozhnyanka, Donetsk region, were hit.

Ukrainian troops also struck a concentration of enemy personnel in the areas of Novomykolaivka (occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), Selydove (occupied territory of Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk.

At the same time, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of successful strikes on the aforementioned enemy targets in the occupied territories.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, March 9, 130 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 90 air strikes, dropping 251 guided aerial bombs. The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 950 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

