On the night of March 10, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of attacks on military facilities of the Russian occupiers to reduce the enemy's offensive potential. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Ukrainian attack drones attacked fuel and lubricant depots near Kopteve and Makiivka in the occupied part of Donetsk region, as well as an electronic warfare station in the Donetsk area.

In addition, an enemy attack UAV control point near Myrnograd, an artillery unit in the vicinity of Sukhetske, and an artillery gun near Dorozhnyanka, Donetsk region, were hit.

Ukrainian troops also struck a concentration of enemy personnel in the areas of Novomykolaivka (occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), Selydove (occupied territory of Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk.

At the same time, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of successful strikes on the aforementioned enemy targets in the occupied territories.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, March 9, 130 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 90 air strikes, dropping 251 guided aerial bombs. The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 950 people.