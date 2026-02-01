44 combat engagements recorded on the front: Russians shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions - General Staff

Since the beginning of February 1, 44 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line. Artillery shelling from Russian territory was carried out on areas of settlements, including Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Brusky, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Bezsalyvka, Malushyne, Ryzhivka, Sumy region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 41 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian units, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Vilcha, and Kutkivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by Russian invaders towards Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of the Defense Forces towards Zakitne. They were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, and towards Vilne and Serhiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 15 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once in the Verbove area.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers, in the Huliaipole area and towards Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, and Zaliznychne. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Recall

On the night of February 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia. A repair base, UAV control points, and areas of concentration of manpower were hit.