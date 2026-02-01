44 combat engagements recorded on the front: Russians shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions - General Staff

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:12 AM • 11063 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 15227 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 17862 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 34608 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 52015 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 35892 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 33788 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26813 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16764 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 14294 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
1.5m/s
69%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhotoFebruary 1, 05:39 AM • 15577 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 14131 views
New OSCE Chairman plans visit to Kyiv and MoscowFebruary 1, 06:44 AM • 5194 views
Full Snow Moon in February will light up the sky: when and how to see itFebruary 1, 08:24 AM • 7204 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto11:56 AM • 9318 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 50991 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 79695 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 58072 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 64157 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 65574 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 14261 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 26578 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 29385 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 32360 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 33482 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Heating
Social network
Bild

44 combat engagements recorded on the front: Russians shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Since the beginning of February 1, 44 combat engagements have taken place on the front line. Russian troops shelled settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

44 combat engagements recorded on the front: Russians shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions - General Staff

Since the beginning of February 1, 44 combat engagements have been recorded on the front line. Artillery shelling from Russian territory was carried out on areas of settlements, including Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Brusky, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Kucherivka, Bezsalyvka, Malushyne, Ryzhivka, Sumy region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 41 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian units, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Vilcha, and Kutkivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by Russian invaders towards Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of the Defense Forces towards Zakitne. They were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, and towards Vilne and Serhiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 15 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once in the Verbove area.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the occupiers, in the Huliaipole area and towards Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, and Zaliznychne. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Recall

On the night of February 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched strikes on military facilities of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia. A repair base, UAV control points, and areas of concentration of manpower were hit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine