41 out of 48 missiles launched by Russia and 442 out of 476 drones were neutralized over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 19, the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. 41 missiles and 442 enemy drones were neutralized.
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 48 missiles and 476 drones, 41 missiles and 442 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 19 (from 18:00 on November 18), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air- and ground-launched missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 524 air attack weapons - 48 missiles and 476 UAVs of various types:
- 476 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (about 300 of them are "Shaheds");
- 40 X-101 cruise missiles (launch areas: Vologda, Astrakhan regions - Russian Federation);
- 7 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);
- 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area: Rostov region - Russian Federation).
The main direction of the strike is Lviv, Ternopil, Kharkiv regions
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 483 air targets: 442 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 34 X-101 cruise missiles; 7 Kalibr cruise missiles. Currently, 7 missiles and 34 attack UAVs have been recorded at 14 locations, and downed (fragments) have fallen at 6 locations
The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
Russia attacked energy facilities in 7 regions and injured four energy workers, emergency blackouts replaced by schedules across the country - Ministry of Energy19.11.25, 10:18 • 504 views