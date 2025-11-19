41 out of 48 missiles launched by Russia and 442 out of 476 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

$42.090.03
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 27205 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 20086 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 20997 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 25022 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 12536 views
Publications
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 46126 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Ternopil
Lviv Oblast
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 1824 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 21126 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 23018 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 41006 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42552 views
41 out of 48 missiles launched by Russia and 442 out of 476 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

On the night of November 19, the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. 41 missiles and 442 enemy drones were neutralized.

41 out of 48 missiles launched by Russia and 442 out of 476 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 48 missiles and 476 drones, 41 missiles and 442 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 19 (from 18:00 on November 18), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air- and ground-launched missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 524 air attack weapons - 48 missiles and 476 UAVs of various types:

  • 476 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (about 300 of them are "Shaheds");
    • 40 X-101 cruise missiles (launch areas: Vologda, Astrakhan regions - Russian Federation);
      • 7 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);
        • 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area: Rostov region - Russian Federation).

          The main direction of the strike is Lviv, Ternopil, Kharkiv regions

          - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

          The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

          According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 483 air targets: 442 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 34 X-101 cruise missiles; 7 Kalibr cruise missiles. Currently, 7 missiles and 34 attack UAVs have been recorded at 14 locations, and downed (fragments) have fallen at 6 locations

          - noted the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

          The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

          Russia attacked energy facilities in 7 regions and injured four energy workers, emergency blackouts replaced by schedules across the country - Ministry of Energy19.11.25, 10:18 • 504 views

          Julia Shramko

