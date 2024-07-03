22 people, including 2 children, drowned in Ukraine in one day
Kyiv • UNN
22 people, including 2 children, died on Ukrainian water bodies over the past day, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the year to 517, including 58 children. This was reported on Wednesday by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.
Details
"22 people died on the water over the past day, including 2 children," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.
Tragic incidents occurred in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Kyiv regions and Kyiv.
One person was rescued in Sumy region.
Most people were affected in the Kyiv region - 5 people drowned.
This year's statistics are staggering: since the beginning of the year, 517 people have died on Ukrainian water bodies, including 58 children
Ukrainians were urged to be careful while vacationing on the water.
"Please evaluate your physical abilities, choose only places suitable for swimming, do not swim too far, especially in unfamiliar waters. And take care of your children," the SES emphasized.