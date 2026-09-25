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21 people returned to Ukraine from the occupation, including three families — Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

21 people were returned to Ukraine: 17 directly from the occupied territories, and another 4 via Georgia and Moldova. Among them are three families from the Kherson region.

21 people returned to Ukraine from the occupation, including three families — Lubinets

Twenty-one people were successfully returned to Ukraine from Russian occupation. Of them, 17 citizens were returned directly from the occupied territory, while another four came through other countries: Georgia and Moldova. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to UNN.

Details

Those returned included three families from the Kherson region. As Lubinets noted, before the occupation they were neighbors, but over these years they effectively became one large family.

They endured shelling together, prolonged power outages, shared food, and supported those who had it hardest. They describe that time this way: "We survived because we held on to one another." However, unfortunately, not everyone was able to leave. Due to a sharp deterioration in their health, two of their loved ones remained in the temporarily occupied territory. Therefore, today’s return is both a joy and a source of concern for these families over those who remain there for now

- Lubinets said in his post.

The ombudsman separately mentioned the critical situation in Oleshky.

The situation in Oleshky and the surrounding settlements of the Kherson region requires the immediate attention of the international community. People there continue to live under constant threat, with problems accessing medicines, food, and other basic necessities, while opportunities for safe departure remain severely limited

- Lubinets emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that another 15 people were able to return to Ukraine from territories occupied by the Russians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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