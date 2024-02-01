2 out of 4 Shahed drones launched by the enemy at night destroyed in Kharkiv region

On the night of February 1, defense forces destroyed two Shahed-type attack drones in Kharkiv region out of four launched by Russian troops, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"Last night the enemy used four successful Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Two were destroyed in Kharkiv region!" - the Ukrainian Air Force reported on social media.

