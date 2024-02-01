Russian Army Attacks Hospital in Kharkiv Region: Rescuers Report 4 Casualties and Show Consequences of the Attack

The Russian army attacked a civilian hospital in Kharkiv region. The State Emergency Service reported four victims and showed the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

According to rescuers, tonight as a result of an enemy air strike on the territory of a civilian hospital in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, the facade of the two-story building of the medical institution, windows and roof were damaged.

"...38 people were evacuated, of whom 4 were given first aid on the spot," the statement said.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Medical Association, confirmed the information about the evacuation of patients.

"All patients have been evacuated, some have been placed in other facilities. Those who are allowed to do so by medical indications will be treated on an outpatient basis with additional medical examination and supervision. Elimination of the consequences of the Russian terror continues," said the head of the JMA.

