Russian Army Attacks Hospital in Kharkiv Region: Rescuers Report 4 Casualties and Show Consequences of the Attack

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 87942 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122021 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125522 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167262 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270634 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177217 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166916 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148649 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240186 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102957 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 83229 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 57751 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 54065 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 66041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270634 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250956 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236966 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122021 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101635 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101980 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118389 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118947 views
Russian Army Attacks Hospital in Kharkiv Region: Rescuers Report 4 Casualties and Show Consequences of the Attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33849 views

According to rescuers, tonight as a result of an enemy air strike on the territory of a civilian hospital in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, the facade of the two-story building of the medical institution, windows and roof were damaged. All patients were evacuated, some of them were placed in other institutions.

The Russian army attacked a civilian hospital in Kharkiv region. The State Emergency Service reported four victims and showed the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Details

According to rescuers, tonight as a result of an enemy air strike on the territory of a civilian hospital in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, the facade of the two-story building of the medical institution, windows and roof were damaged.

"...38 people were evacuated, of whom 4 were given first aid on the spot," the statement said.

Add

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Medical Association, confirmed the information about the evacuation of patients.

"All patients have been evacuated, some have been placed in other facilities. Those who are allowed to do so by medical indications will be treated on an outpatient basis with additional medical examination and supervision. Elimination of the consequences of the Russian terror continues," said the head of the JMA.

Kharkiv region: Russians drop bombs on hospital in Velykyi Burluk village, injured01.02.24, 00:05 • 33321 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarHealth
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

