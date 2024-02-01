Kharkiv region: Russians drop bombs on hospital in Velykyi Burluk village, injured

The Russian invaders attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk with air bombs. This is the Kharkiv region. The invaders hit the hospital. There are some injured. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the attack , UNN reports.

At 21:50, the occupants attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. Guided aerial bombs hit the territory of a civilian hospital. - Sinegubov said.

Details

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration noted that 38 people have already been evacuated, five of whom are employees of the institution. Four people received first aid on the spot.

It is noted that the building's facade, windows, and roof were damaged by a Russian bomb.

The cleanup is ongoing.

In Kharkiv region, a mother left her young children at home for two days and went to her friend's house

Optional

On the same evening of January 31, the mayor of Kharkiv reportedthat the city was attacked by Shahed drones, which, according to preliminary data, struck civilian infrastructure. Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified.