173 combat engagements took place at the front, 1050 occupiers eliminated - General Staff

Over the past day, November 20, 173 combat engagements took place at the front. Over the past day, Russian occupiers lost 1,050 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched 62 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 145 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians carried out 3674 shellings, 53 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3470 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit the areas of Katerynivka, Kharkiv Oblast; Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zaporizhzhia, Ternuvate, Magdalynivka, Lukianivske, Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to the General Staff, the situation on the fronts is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 146 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launchers;

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and towards Kolodiazhne;

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk and towards Pishchane and Novoplatonivka;

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to advance in the area of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Myrny, Kolodiazi, and Novoselivka;

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 15 assaults by the occupation forces near Serebrianka, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyyimka, Pereyizne, and towards Zvanivka;

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times near the settlements of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and towards Predtechyne and Stupochky;

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka;

In the Pokrovsk direction, there were 59 combat engagements in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Filiia, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka;

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 19 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Pryvilne, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Stepove, Rybne, and Krasnohirske;

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance ten times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yablukove and Rivnopillia;

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Kamianka and towards Stepnohirsk and Prymorske;

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units towards the Antonivsky bridge;

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 150 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 65 units of Russian occupiers' automotive equipment.

Kupiansk is under the control of the Defense Forces, Russian statements about the capture of the city are informational provocations - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine