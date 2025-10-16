$41.750.14
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that 17 NATO member countries have joined the PURL program, which allows the supply of American weapons to Ukraine. Initially, there were six countries, but after a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, their number increased to 17.

17 NATO member states are now committed to the PURL program, which allows allies to supply American weapons to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said after a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on October 15, writes UNN.

Today, we started, in fact today, with six member countries that declared their commitment to PURL. Initially six. So, there were the Netherlands and Germany, Canada, and then Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. But as a result of today's meeting, we have more than half of all member countries, that is, more than sixteen, seventeen member countries, that have now declared their commitment to PURL.

- Rutte stated.

Shmyhal asked NATO countries to invest 0.25% of GDP in Ukraine's defense15.10.25, 17:28 • 2124 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Denmark
Canada
Sweden
Norway
Germany
Netherlands
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal