17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte

17 NATO member states are now committed to the PURL program, which allows allies to supply American weapons to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said after a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on October 15, writes UNN.

Today, we started, in fact today, with six member countries that declared their commitment to PURL. Initially six. So, there were the Netherlands and Germany, Canada, and then Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. But as a result of today's meeting, we have more than half of all member countries, that is, more than sixteen, seventeen member countries, that have now declared their commitment to PURL.