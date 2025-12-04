$42.200.13
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 2394 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 10260 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 20712 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 20246 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 34011 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20241 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20681 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 20903 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 29212 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
154 battles in 24 hours, 38 airstrikes, 119 guided aerial bombs: the hottest spot is Pokrovsk direction - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On December 4, 2025, 154 combat engagements took place at the front, the hottest spot being the Pokrovsk direction. Russian occupiers used 38 airstrikes, 119 guided aerial bombs, and 3,207 kamikaze drones.

154 battles in 24 hours, 38 airstrikes, 119 guided aerial bombs: the hottest spot is Pokrovsk direction - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report

As of 10:00 PM on December 4, 2025, 154 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian occupiers significantly increased the intensity of attacks: 38 air strikes were carried out, 119 guided aerial bombs were dropped, and 3,207 kamikaze drones were used. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 51 times in the areas of Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and other settlements. Battles are ongoing in four locations. In this direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 127 occupiers (83 irrevocably) and destroyed 13 UAVs and 11 units of special equipment.

AFU refutes capture of Dobropillia near Huliaipole: Russian sabotage group destroyed04.12.25, 14:20 • 2626 views

The enemy attacked the Oleksandrivka direction 19 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, and Vyshneve, but all attempts were successfully stopped.

Kostiantynivka direction (15 attacks): Russians attacked 15 times, concentrating their efforts around Shcherbynivka, Kostiantynivka, and Torske.

Battles for Zatyshne and Solodke in Zaporizhzhia: AFU refutes Russian lies about the capture of settlements04.12.25, 12:50 • 2494 views

Huliaipole direction (12 attacks): The Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks near Zatyshshia and Huliaipole. The enemy launched air strikes on Staroukrainka, Ternuvate, and Huliaipole.

In the Sloviansk direction, 11 attacks were repelled near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk.

In the Kupyansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations since the beginning of the day.

Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff04.12.25, 22:25 • 1026 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Village
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Kostiantynivka