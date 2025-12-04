154 battles in 24 hours, 38 airstrikes, 119 guided aerial bombs: the hottest spot is Pokrovsk direction - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report
On December 4, 2025, 154 combat engagements took place at the front, the hottest spot being the Pokrovsk direction. Russian occupiers used 38 airstrikes, 119 guided aerial bombs, and 3,207 kamikaze drones.
As of 10:00 PM on December 4, 2025, 154 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian occupiers significantly increased the intensity of attacks: 38 air strikes were carried out, 119 guided aerial bombs were dropped, and 3,207 kamikaze drones were used. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.
Details
In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 51 times in the areas of Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and other settlements. Battles are ongoing in four locations. In this direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 127 occupiers (83 irrevocably) and destroyed 13 UAVs and 11 units of special equipment.
The enemy attacked the Oleksandrivka direction 19 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, and Vyshneve, but all attempts were successfully stopped.
Kostiantynivka direction (15 attacks): Russians attacked 15 times, concentrating their efforts around Shcherbynivka, Kostiantynivka, and Torske.
Huliaipole direction (12 attacks): The Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks near Zatyshshia and Huliaipole. The enemy launched air strikes on Staroukrainka, Ternuvate, and Huliaipole.
In the Sloviansk direction, 11 attacks were repelled near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk.
In the Kupyansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations since the beginning of the day.
