Battles for Zatyshne and Solodke in Zaporizhzhia: AFU refutes Russian lies about the capture of settlements

Military personnel from the 17th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces denied information about the occupation of the settlements of Zatyshne and Solodke in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the 17th Corps.

Details

The fighters noted that the situation in the Huliaipole direction remains tense. And although the Russians continue assault operations and spread fakes about "full control" over Zatyshne and Solodke, fierce battles for these settlements continue.

The defense is held by units of the 17th Army Corps together with assault units. Communication with our fighters is maintained, logistics and evacuation of the wounded are working - the message says.

The corps command urged to trust only verified sources and not to succumb to enemy information attacks.

Additionally

The command of the 3rd Army Corps refuted the lies of the head of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov about an alleged "breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk region.

Also, the 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove". They noted that such information dumps are part of the regular Russian propaganda practice that has been ongoing since the beginning of the war against Ukraine.

In addition, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refuted the false statements of the Russians about alleged "full control" over both banks of the Oskil River in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.

Also, the CPD stated that Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that the Defense Forces continue to control part of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.