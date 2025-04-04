At night and in the morning, the Russians shelled Sumy region 24 times, firing more than 140 explosions from artillery, mortars,
MLRS, rockets and mines in various localities.
russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, recording 29 explosions from mortars and MLRS in
several settlements.
at night and in the morning, the Russian military fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements in Sumy region, 15 explosions
were recorded.
Russian troops shelled six settlements in Sumy region with mortars and artillery, recording 34 explosions.
The Russian army shelled eight settlements in Sumy region with mortars, artillery, and drones, causing 74 explosions, according to
local authorities, on February 14.
At night, Russian troops shelled several settlements in Sumy region, launching 10 mortar shells at the community.
Russian occupants fired more than thirty times at nine settlements along the border of Sumy region in Ukraine.
Russians fired 7 times with artillery, mortars and small arms at the settlements of Sumy region, causing more than 20 explosions.