Russians fired 7 times at the border of Sumy region at night

At night, the Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 20 explosions were recorded. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Znob-Novhorodska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled

Esman community: small arms fire was carried out.

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions).



Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (3 explosions) was recorded.



Druzhbivka community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.



Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).



Sveska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery (5 explosions).



Addendum

Yesterday, Russian invaders shelled residents of 11 communities located in the border area of Sumy region. In total, almost three hundred explosions were heard in the region.