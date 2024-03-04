The enemy shelled the border of Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning: there were 15 explosions
at night and in the morning, the Russian military fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements in Sumy region, 15 explosions were recorded.
On the night of March 4 and this morning, the Russian military fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 15 explosions were recorded. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Details
Reportedly, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Znob-Novhorodska communities were subjected to hostile shelling.
Velykopysarivska community: the Russian army dropped KAB bombs (2 explosions).
Esman community: the enemy fired from mortars (1 explosion) and cannon artillery (9 explosions). In addition, there was small arms fire.
Znob-Novhorod community: 3 mortar explosions were recorded.
