The enemy shelled the border of Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning: there were 15 explosions

On the night of March 4 and this morning, the Russian military fired 5 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 15 explosions were recorded. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Reportedly, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Znob-Novhorodska communities were subjected to hostile shelling.

Velykopysarivska community: the Russian army dropped KAB bombs (2 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy fired from mortars (1 explosion) and cannon artillery (9 explosions). In addition, there was small arms fire.

Znob-Novhorod community: 3 mortar explosions were recorded.

