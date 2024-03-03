Occupants shelled eight communities in Sumy region during the day, 130 explosions recorded

Russian occupants shelled 8 border communities of Sumy region with various types of weapons during the day, 130 explosions were recorded, the regional military administration reported, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the day, the Russians fired 29 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 130 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Shalyhyn, Seredyno-Bud communities were shelled.

According to the JMA, Khotynska (7 explosions) and Yunakivska communities (3 explosions) were shelled with mortars.

In Krasnopilska community, shelling with cannon artillery (15 explosions) and FPV drone (5 explosions) was recorded.

In Seredyna-Budska community, there were mortar attacks (13 explosions) and launches of NAR missiles from an airplane (4 explosions).

In the Velykopysarivska community, the Russians dropped 37 mines and also carried out a grenade attack (18 explosions).

In Esmanska community, an airplane launched NAR missiles (8 explosions).

An FPV drone strike (1 explosion), tank shelling (9 explosions) and cannon artillery fire (3 explosions) occurred on the territory of Bilopilska community.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Shalyhyne community with mortars (2 explosions) and cannon artillery (5 explosions).

35 explosions recorded in Sumy region over night and morning