In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 2386 views

01:12 PM • 12448 views

10:10 AM • 21559 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 163762 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155690 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165081 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214067 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247642 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153421 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371233 views

01:12 PM • 12547 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 163868 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136332 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155777 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148205 views
35 explosions recorded in Sumy region over night and morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103393 views

The Sumy regional military administration reported 35 explosions as a result of Russian attacks overnight and in the morning, including drone strikes and mortar and multiple rocket launcher attacks in several border settlements.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 35 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled. In particular:

  • Esman community: an FPV drone strike was carried out (1 explosion).
  • Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired mortars (10 explosions).
  • Druzhbivska: attacks by enemy submunitions were registered (3 explosions).
  • Yunyakivska community: there were strikes by the CAB (2 explosions).
  • Seredyna Budska community: Russians attacked with MLRS (10 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).
  • Shalyhyne community: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.
  • Yunyukivska community: an FPV drone strike (2 explosions).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Sums
