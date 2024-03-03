35 explosions recorded in Sumy region over night and morning

At night and in the morning, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 35 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled. In particular:

Esman community: an FPV drone strike was carried out (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired mortars (10 explosions).

Druzhbivska: attacks by enemy submunitions were registered (3 explosions).

Yunyakivska community: there were strikes by the CAB (2 explosions).

Seredyna Budska community: Russians attacked with MLRS (10 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

Yunyukivska community: an FPV drone strike (2 explosions).

