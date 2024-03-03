35 explosions recorded in Sumy region over night and morning
Kyiv • UNN
The Sumy regional military administration reported 35 explosions as a result of Russian attacks overnight and in the morning, including drone strikes and mortar and multiple rocket launcher attacks in several border settlements.
At night and in the morning, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 35 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
The Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled. In particular:
- Esman community: an FPV drone strike was carried out (1 explosion).
- Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired mortars (10 explosions).
- Druzhbivska: attacks by enemy submunitions were registered (3 explosions).
- Yunyakivska community: there were strikes by the CAB (2 explosions).
- Seredyna Budska community: Russians attacked with MLRS (10 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).
- Shalyhyne community: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.
- Yunyukivska community: an FPV drone strike (2 explosions).
