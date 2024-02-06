Sumy region: Russian army shells nine communities in border area

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101403 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128069 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129406 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169048 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275095 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177764 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166994 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243910 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106231 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101139 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82460 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79086 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91454 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275091 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243906 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229152 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254602 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240517 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128066 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103527 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103682 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119997 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120417 views
Sumy region: Russian army shells nine communities in border area

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34015 views

Russian occupants fired more than thirty times at nine settlements along the border of Sumy region in Ukraine.

Russian invaders fired more than thirty times at Sumy region. They fired along the border. In particular, residents  of nine communities in the region came under enemy fire. This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

During the day, Russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 123 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Krasnopil, Bilopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Znob-Novgorodska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

- we were told by the OVA.

Details

According to the regional authorities, as of 21.00, the military recorded explosions from mortars, artillery, grenade launchers, FPV drones and explosive devices on the border.

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and an air strike (4 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (19 explosions), artillery (14 explosions) and an FPV drone (1 explosion). In addition, an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: artillery shelling (7 explosions), grenade launcher shelling (11 explosions), mortar shelling (22 explosions), and tank shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling (9 explosions).

Esman community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Znob-Novhorod community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).

Shalygynska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (3 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

russian subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating through Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions - Nayev05.02.24, 11:09 • 26491 view

Recall

Yesterday, the Russian military fired 28 times at the border of Sumy region. Residents of five communities came under enemy fire.

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
yezupilYezupil
bilopilliaBilopillia
mykola-lebidMykola Lebed
khotynKhotyn
novhorod-siverskyiNovhorod-Siverskyi
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

