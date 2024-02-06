Sumy region: Russian army shells nine communities in border area

Russian invaders fired more than thirty times at Sumy region. They fired along the border. In particular, residents of nine communities in the region came under enemy fire. This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

During the day, Russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 123 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Krasnopil, Bilopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Znob-Novgorodska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled. - we were told by the OVA.

Details

According to the regional authorities, as of 21.00, the military recorded explosions from mortars, artillery, grenade launchers, FPV drones and explosive devices on the border.

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (10 explosions) and an air strike (4 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (19 explosions), artillery (14 explosions) and an FPV drone (1 explosion). In addition, an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: artillery shelling (7 explosions), grenade launcher shelling (11 explosions), mortar shelling (22 explosions), and tank shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling (9 explosions).

Esman community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Znob-Novhorod community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).

Shalygynska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (3 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

russian subversive reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through the border of Ukraine, operating through Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions - Nayev

Recall

Yesterday, the Russian military fired 28 times at the border of Sumy region. Residents of five communities came under enemy fire.