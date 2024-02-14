74 explosions occurred in Sumy region during the day due to enemy shelling

On February 14, the Russian army fired 14 times at eight communities in Sumy region - Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Seredyno-Bud and Sveska communities. There were 74 explosions, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

Details

Seredyno-Budska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (13 explosions) and 10 MLRS (explosions).

Mykolayivka community: artillery shelling was carried out from the territory of Russia (3 explosions).

Bilopilska community: Russians dropped 7 mines on the territory of the community.

Khotyn community: 14 mortar explosions were recorded.

Esman community: there was a mortar attack (4 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (16 explosions).

Sveska community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

Krasnopilska community: FPV drones attacked from the territory of Russia (5 explosions).

