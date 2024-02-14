74 explosions occurred in Sumy region during the day due to enemy shelling
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army shelled eight settlements in Sumy region with mortars, artillery, and drones, causing 74 explosions, according to local authorities, on February 14.
On February 14, the Russian army fired 14 times at eight communities in Sumy region - Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Seredyno-Bud and Sveska communities. There were 74 explosions, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .
Details
Seredyno-Budska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (13 explosions) and 10 MLRS (explosions).
Mykolayivka community: artillery shelling was carried out from the territory of Russia (3 explosions).
Bilopilska community: Russians dropped 7 mines on the territory of the community.
Khotyn community: 14 mortar explosions were recorded.
Esman community: there was a mortar attack (4 explosions).
Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (16 explosions).
Sveska community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.
Krasnopilska community: FPV drones attacked from the territory of Russia (5 explosions).
