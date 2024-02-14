Russian army shells Kherson: 19-year-old boy killed
Kyiv • UNN
The 19-year-old died in hospital from wounds sustained during the Russian shelling of Kherson on February 14.
A 19-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson on February 14. The victim of the Russian shelling was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, a person died due to enemy shelling. A 19-year-old man who was injured this afternoon died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life to the last. Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.
Earlier UNN wrote that the Russian military had once again shelled Kherson. Three wounded civilians were reported. Among them is a 14-year-old child whose life is being fought for by doctors. Among the injured were a 19-year-old boy and an elderly man.
Thus, this shelling of Kherson killed one person and injured two others.
