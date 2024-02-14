Russian army shells Kherson: 19-year-old boy killed

A 19-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson on February 14. The victim of the Russian shelling was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, a person died due to enemy shelling. A 19-year-old man who was injured this afternoon died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life to the last. Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. - Prokudin wrote.

Earlier UNN wrote that the Russian military had once again shelled Kherson. Three wounded civilians were reported. Among them is a 14-year-old child whose life is being fought for by doctors. Among the injured were a 19-year-old boy and an elderly man.

Thus, this shelling of Kherson killed one person and injured two others.

