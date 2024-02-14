Missile strike on Velykyi Burluk: Prosecutor's Office launches investigation

Prosecutors have recorded the consequences of a missile strike on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region. They opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation , reports UNN.

Prosecutors are working at the site of a Russian missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region. Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the investigation, on February 14, at about 16:15, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district. One of the enemy shells hit a two-story apartment building. The second hit a private residential neighborhood. According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired with S-300 missiles.

There is information that there are still people under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. The information will be updated.

It is noted that prosecutors, police investigators and specialized services are working at the scene of another Russian terror. The information will be updated.

The National Police of Kharkiv region said that as a result of an enemy missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, two people were killed and five others were injured. In addition, rescuers pulled four more people from the rubble.