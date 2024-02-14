Russia attacks Velykyi Burluk with S-300 missiles: residential buildings hit, people are under the rubble

The Russian army launched a missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, there were hits to residential buildings, 7 civilians were injured, but there are still people under the rubble, UNN reports.

"Today, at 16:16, the enemy fired a missile at Velykyi Burluk village. Preliminary, it was an S-300. It hit a 2-storey residential building and another one next to it.

Seven local civilians were injured. One person was provided with medical aid and sent to the hospital, two people were pulled out of the rubble by rescuers, given first aid and hospitalized," said the head of the JMA.

According to Sinegubov, there are people under the rubble. The State Emergency Service units are providing all necessary assistance.

"All relevant services are in place. The information is being updated," he summarized.

Kharkiv region: more than 15 settlements shelled, there are casualties