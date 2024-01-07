Kharkiv region: more than 15 settlements shelled, there are casualties

Over the past day, Russians shelled more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv region. As a result, there are destructions and casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

Yesterday at about 10 a.m., the occupants, in particular, struck at Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A 56-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He is currently hospitalized in moderate condition. A company and power poles were damaged and one private house was destroyed. In addition, at 14:15, the occupants also fired mortars at Vovchansk, damaging another private house.

At around 10:15 the enemy shelled Kupyansk. The damage included private houses and a kindergarten. One residential building was completely destroyed. At 11:00 a.m., enemy artillery attacked the outskirts of Kozacha Lopan village in Kharkiv district. Finally, around 13:50, the town of Merefa in Kharkiv district came under fire.

Other affected settlements include: Chervona Zorya in Bohodukhiv district, Lukyantsi in Kharkiv district, Bochkove, Budarki in Chuhuiv district, and villages in Kupyansk district.

