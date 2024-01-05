Kharkiv region is preparing for russian attacks on the critical infrastructure of the region - Sinegubov

Intelligence has information that the russians will attack the critical infrastructure of the Kharkiv region. Therefore, local authorities are preparing to eliminate the potential consequences. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

Now that the cold weather has arrived, we are recording, and there is information from our intelligence, that the enemy will attack our critical energy infrastructure. That is why we are holding a meeting of the Defense Council today, where we will consider the readiness of the invincibility points, coordination of all emergency services in case of blackouts or damage to our critical infrastructure - Syniehubov said.

Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov reported that there is no accumulation of enemy troops near Kharkiv region, which indicates that the enemy is not currently preparing for a second offensive in this area.

Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesperson denies The Telegraph's information about a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region