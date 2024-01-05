Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesperson denies The Telegraph's information about a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The information published by The Telegraph about the Russians preparing for a new offensive on Kharkiv and the region is not true. This was reported to UNN by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio.

Details

When asked whether The Telegraph's article was untrue and unfounded, Fitzhugh replied:

"Absolutely. They refer to some anonymous sources that basically have no actual data."

According to him, the enemy began active offensive actions in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in early October. Since then, those active offensive actions have been taking place and we are talking about it every day.

"That the enemy is trying to advance on the Kharkiv direction," Fitio said.

The British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the Russians are allegedly planning a new "large-scale offensive" against Kharkiv region after massive shelling of Kharkiv and the region.