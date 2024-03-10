russians attack Sumy region six times with mortars and MLRS - OVA

At night and in the morning, russians fired six times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 29 explosions were recorded. This was stated by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

At night and in the morning, russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 29 explosions were recorded - the department summarized.

As noted, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna Budska communities were subjected to attacks .

The enemy attacked Krasnopilska community with mortars (five explosions). The russians attacked the Seredyna-Budska community with MLRS (ten explosions). The Esman community came under mortar attack (one explosion). The Velykopysarivska community was shelled with MLRS (13 explosions).

Addendum

At night, russian occupants attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones, launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Novomoskovsk district and shelled Nikopol region three times .

Recall

Over the past day, the russian military shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region. Four multi-storey buildings, nine private houses, an educational institution, a medical facility, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged. Three people were wounded.