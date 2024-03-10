$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20477 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 69437 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49726 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 227056 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201304 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223728 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249885 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155708 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371775 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians attack Sumy region six times with mortars and MLRS - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34530 views

russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, recording 29 explosions from mortars and MLRS in several settlements.

russians attack Sumy region six times with mortars and MLRS - OVA

At night and in the morning, russians fired six times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 29 explosions were recorded. This was stated by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

At night and in the morning, russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 29 explosions were recorded

- the department summarized. 

As noted, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna Budska communities were subjected to attacks .

The enemy attacked Krasnopilska community with mortars (five explosions). The russians attacked the Seredyna-Budska community with MLRS (ten explosions). The Esman community came under mortar attack (one explosion). The Velykopysarivska community was shelled with MLRS (13 explosions).

Addendum

At night, russian occupants attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones, launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Novomoskovsk district and shelled Nikopol region three times .

Recall

Over the past day, the russian military shelled 10 settlements in Kherson region. Four multi-storey buildings, nine private houses, an educational institution, a medical facility, a gas pipeline and cars were damaged. Three people were wounded. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Yezupil
Dnipro
Kherson
Sums
