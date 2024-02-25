Within 24 hours, the Russian army fired 9 times at the border areas of Sumy region

The enemy used mortars and artillery, at least 6 communities were shelled; 34 explosions were recorded.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Sumy Regional State Administration.

Details

As of the morning of February 25, 2024, it is known that during the day, as a result of the actions of the Russian Federation, the Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 34 explosions were recorded. - informs the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to the official information, the enemy fired mortars at the Velykopysarivska community - 11 explosions were recorded.

Shalyhyne community came under fire from a large-caliber machine gun.

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling was recorded: 12 explosions.

The Russian invaders also dropped 4 mines on the territory of the Znob-Novgorod community; they also fired artillery at the Esman community: 5 explosions, including MLRS.

As for the Bilopil community, it is known that mortar shelling was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation - a total of 2 explosions.

Recall

An infrastructure facility in Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region was damaged during a Russian attack in the early morning hours of February 25.

More than 10 thousand people remain in the community of Kupyansk, where, according to the military administration, there are currently no critical situations with electricity, water and gas supply.