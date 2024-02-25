$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2192 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47855 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185618 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107803 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363441 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210559 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242931 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254394 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160549 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Within 24 hours, the Russian army fired 9 times at the border areas of Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26188 views

Russian troops shelled six settlements in Sumy region with mortars and artillery, recording 34 explosions.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army fired 9 times at the border areas of Sumy region

The enemy used mortars and artillery, at least 6 communities were shelled; 34 explosions were recorded.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Sumy Regional State Administration.

Details

As of the morning of February 25, 2024, it is known that during the day, as a result of the actions of the Russian Federation, the Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Znob-Novgorodska communities were shelled.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 34 explosions were recorded. 

- informs the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to the official information, the enemy fired mortars at the Velykopysarivska community - 11 explosions were recorded.

Shalyhyne community came under fire from a large-caliber machine gun.

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling was recorded: 12 explosions.

The Russian invaders also dropped 4 mines on the territory of the Znob-Novgorod community; they also fired artillery at the Esman community: 5 explosions, including MLRS.

As for the Bilopil community, it is known that mortar shelling was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation - a total of 2 explosions.

Recall

An infrastructure facility in Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region was damaged during a Russian attack in the early morning hours of February 25.

More than 10 thousand people remain in the community of Kupyansk, where, according to the military administration, there are currently no critical situations with electricity, water and gas supply.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Yezupil
Bilopillia
Ukraine
Khmelnytsky
Sums
Kupyansk
