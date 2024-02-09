Russians attacked Sumy region 7 times at night, dropped 10 mines - RMA

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 7 times at night, including dropping 10 mines on the Velykopysarivska community, the Sumy Military District Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.

"At night, Russians fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 53 explosions were recorded. Velykopysarivska, Putivlska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled," the RMA reported on social media.

Shelling was recorded:

Seredyno-Budska community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (15 explosions) and mortars (6 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (6 explosions), machine gun fire.



Putivl community: mortar shelling was registered (4 explosions).



Velykopysarivska community: 10 mines dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.



