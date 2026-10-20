Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff has begun in Norway

Photo: Sky News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Norway, has begun talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

The publication notes that the meeting between Witkoff and Zelenskyy is taking place at a decisive moment: tensions in relations between the United States and Ukraine are escalating after the Ukrainian leader said that the United States had restricted the sharing of intelligence.

The meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Steven Witkoff began in Norway. Photo: Sky News

In Oslo, Zelenskyy also met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Earlier today, speaking to journalists during a trip to India, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that the United States was withholding intelligence.

Rubio assured Zelenskyy: Trump did not issue orders to harm Ukraine - Axios

"That is simply not true," he said.

According to The New York Times, Witkoff will travel to Russia tomorrow to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.