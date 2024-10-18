Zelenskyy: With the US, we are now closer to NATO than we have ever been
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that the United States is bringing Ukraine closer to NATO than ever before. He noted Germany's skepticism and the desire of some leading countries not to completely close the door with Russia.
With the United States, we are closer to NATO now than we have ever been. At the same time, the Germans remain skeptical. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with the Ukrainian media, UNN reports.
"Unfortunately, the leading countries have not yet gotten rid of the desire not to completely close the door with Russia - in my opinion, this is my impression," Zelensky added.
Previously
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine deserves to become the 33rd member of NATO.
