Ambassador: Ukraine wants to receive NATO invitation before Biden leaves office

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 4550 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38317 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141854 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190808 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119238 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353210 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177903 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147640 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196851 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125945 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12707 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 12117 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 17077 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24878 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19306 views
Publications

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 920 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 4550 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 19453 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38317 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96602 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26254 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28596 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42181 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50421 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138830 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ambassador: Ukraine wants to receive NATO invitation before Biden leaves office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12424 views

Ukraine calls for an invitation to NATO before the end of Biden's presidency. Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, Natalia Galibarenko, believes that this could be part of the legacy of the current US administration.

Ambassador: Ukraine wants to receive NATO invitation before Biden leaves office

Ukraine is calling for an invitation to join NATO before US President Joe Biden leaves the White House, arguing that it would be a worthy legacy for the American leader, Ukraine's top diplomat, Ambassador to NATO Natalia Galibarenko, told Reuters in an interview, UNN reports.

Details

"Our idea is that granting Ukraine (an invitation) now is a political signal," Ukraine's ambassador to NATO, Natalia Galibarenko, told Reuters.

"We sincerely believe that this can be part of the legacy of the current American administration," she said.

The publication notes that next month's US presidential election creates uncertainty for Ukraine. Although Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has declared her continued support for Ukraine, she has not outlined the level of support. Former Republican President Donald Trump has not defined how he will treat the war, the newspaper writes.

As noted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear in recent weeks that he sees a swift invitation to NATO as part of his "victory plan.

In the interview, Galibarenko reportedly spoke in detail about the motives behind Ukraine's push. She claimed that the invitation would remove the bone of contention between Kyiv and Moscow, the newspaper noted.

"If we say that there is an invitation, it will be like a final verdict for the Russian Federation - so that's it, so you can't raise the stakes anymore using this topic," Galibarenko said in an interview on Tuesday.

NATO has said that Ukraine will join its ranks and that its path to the alliance is irreversible. But the Alliance said Ukraine could not join while it was at war and refused to set a timeline for membership, the newspaper noted.

"Most NATO members, including its dominant power, the United States, have not expressed a desire to extend an invitation to Ukraine for membership at this stage. A senior U.S. government official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said last week that Washington's position has not changed," the newspaper writes.

Galibarenko said that Ukraine does not insist on the immediate start of membership talks, but an official invitation now would send a strong signal.

When asked when Ukraine would like to receive an invitation, she replied: "The sooner the better.

The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet in the format of a “working dinner” on October 1715.10.24, 13:56 • 10823 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Kamala Harris
Reuters
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$69.53
Bitcoin
$83,195.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.35
Ethereum
$1,806.07