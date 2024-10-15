The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet in the format of a “working dinner” on October 17
Kyiv • UNN
The NATO-Ukraine Council is scheduled for October 17 in the format of a “working dinner” within the framework of the meeting of NATO defense ministers. The event will take place in the evening of the first day of the two-day meeting on October 17-18.
The NATO-Ukraine Council is scheduled to take place in the format of a "working dinner" as part of a meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 17-18 in Brussels, according to the NATO website, UNN reports.
Details
According to the announcement, the NATO-Ukraine Council in the format of a "working dinner" will take place on October 17 in the evening.
NATO Secretary General Rutte: it is “up to individual allies” to decide on allowing long-range weapons for Ukraine10.10.24, 15:56 • 13736 views