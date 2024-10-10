NATO Secretary General Rutte: it is “up to individual allies” to decide on allowing long-range weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that approval for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia is a matter for individual allies, UNN reports citing Politico.

Details

Rutte told reporters that it is "up to individual allies" to approve the use of long-range missiles against targets in Russia, as Zelensky has long insisted, the newspaper writes.

"Let's not focus on one weapon system," he urged. "It will not be one weapon system that will make the change. I understand what Zelenskyy is asking for, but at the same time he also agrees that there is a broader issue that needs to be discussed to make sure that they prevail," Rutte added.

Rutte's comments were made after trilateral talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street

Starmer's spokesman told reporters that the leaders' discussion focused on "how we can help Ukraine take the strongest position going forward at this crucial time.

He said: "We obviously want to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible, but no war has ever been won with weapons alone.

