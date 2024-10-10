ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
NATO Secretary General Rutte: it is “up to individual allies” to decide on allowing long-range weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Rutte: it is “up to individual allies” to decide on allowing long-range weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

NATO Secretary General Rutte said that the allies are individually addressing the issue of providing Ukraine with long-range missiles. He urged not to focus on one weapon system, emphasizing a comprehensive approach.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that approval for Ukraine to use long-range missiles against targets in Russia is a matter for individual allies, UNN reports citing Politico.

Details

Rutte told reporters that it is "up to individual allies" to approve the use of long-range missiles against targets in Russia, as Zelensky has long insisted, the newspaper writes.

"Let's not focus on one weapon system," he urged. "It will not be one weapon system that will make the change. I understand what Zelenskyy is asking for, but at the same time he also agrees that there is a broader issue that needs to be discussed to make sure that they prevail," Rutte added.

Rutte's comments were made after trilateral talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street

Starmer's spokesman told reporters that the leaders' discussion focused on "how we can help Ukraine take the strongest position going forward at this crucial time.

He said: "We obviously want to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible, but no war has ever been won with weapons alone.

