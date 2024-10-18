Sullivan on Ukraine's accession to NATO: “We need to do more work”
Kyiv • UNN
The US presidential adviser said that Ukraine needs to fulfill security conditions and implement reforms for NATO membership. The US supports Ukraine's future in the Alliance and is working on long-term support.
Ukraine needs to carry out reforms and fulfill security conditions for NATO membership, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports citing Voice of America.
There is still work to be done to get there, including reforms and security conditions. So, the question is how to build a bridge from where we are now to a possible NATO membership for Ukraine. And the answer to this question was the outcome of the summit in Washington, including the institutionalization of a security support apparatus for Ukraine
The White House adviser recalled the U.S. position voiced during the NATO summit in Washington: Ukraine's place and future belong in the Alliance.
He also added that President Biden is trying to make support for Ukraine a long-term commitment.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine will join the Alliance in the future - as its 33rd or 34th member.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that for the United States, the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO is sensitive and is considered a "red line". He emphasized that this is unfair, as words of support for Ukraine should be confirmed by actions.