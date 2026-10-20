Zelenskyy urged senators to pressure Trump to lift U.S. restrictions on Ukraine — Axios

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy lobbied a bipartisan group of senators on Monday to pressure U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to lift what he said were restrictions on intelligence sharing and arms supplies. Axios reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to Ukrainian officials, the Trump administration "quietly" imposed these restrictions without publicly acknowledging them, in an attempt to force Zelenskyy to agree to a deal to end the war that includes more concessions to russia.

We have almost no Patriot missiles left from our partners in the United States. ... All of this suggests that some political decision was made to slow down our support. We want to understand what is happening, why it is happening, and where all of this is leading - Zelenskyy said in a conversation with senators

The publication adds that during the conversation, Zelenskyy told the senators details of his negotiations with Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. According to the head of state, he proposed that the envoys halt strikes on russia's oil refineries for 30 days, and in return asked the United States to provide Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles. In response, Witkoff and Kushner showed no interest whatsoever in the idea.

Reminder

Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced an energy truce a week ago, russia has deliberately struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure 76 times already. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this.

Vance called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure