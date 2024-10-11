Zelenskyy to present Victory Plan to Scholz on Friday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had presented the Victory Plan to Italy, France, and Britain, and on Friday, October 11, he plans to present the plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, UNN reports.

Details

Today I presented the Victory Plan to Italy, France, and Britain. Ukraine has been heard. Tomorrow is Germany, and it is very important that all our partners work together for a just peace, - Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia is ignoring real diplomacy and the Peace Formula that Ukraine has proposed to end the war fairly based on the UN Charter, but if the Victory Plan is implemented, Russia will not be able to continue the war and will be forced to peace.