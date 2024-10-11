ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelenskyy to present Victory Plan to Scholz on Friday

Zelenskyy to present Victory Plan to Scholz on Friday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 20402 views

The President of Ukraine presented the Victory Plan to the leaders of Italy, France and Britain. On Friday, Zelenskyy plans to discuss the plan with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to achieve a just peace.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had presented the Victory Plan to Italy, France, and Britain, and on Friday, October 11, he plans to present the plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, UNN reports.

Details

Today I presented the Victory Plan to Italy, France, and Britain. Ukraine has been heard. Tomorrow is Germany, and it is very important that all our partners work together for a just peace,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia is ignoring real diplomacy and the Peace Formula that Ukraine has proposed to end the war fairly based on the UN Charter, but if the Victory Plan is implemented, Russia will not be able to continue the war and will be forced to peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
united-nationsUnited Nations
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

