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Zelenskyy: The objective is one thousand drones for long-range strikes against Russia per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Zelenskyy stated the goal of one thousand long-range drones per day. According to him, the strikes have already restricted the movement of vessels in Novorossiysk.

Zelenskyy: The objective is one thousand drones for long-range strikes against Russia per day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, following which he said that Ukraine’s task is to deploy one thousand drones for long-range strikes per day against Russia, UNN reports. 

"Today I held a meeting of the Staff. The key thing is to maximize our weapons for protection against Russian strikes on Ukraine. The main thing is our defense against jet-powered "Shaheds" and making our deep strikes against Russia even more frequent. The task is one thousand drones for long-range strikes per day against Russia. At present, we have an average of 300-plus long-range strikes, and there must be more. There is a very specific goal, and we will accomplish this task," Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that the Russians had chosen a tactic of intensifying terror: constant air-raid alerts one after another in Kyiv, with jet-powered "Shaheds" unfortunately flying in. 

"The same is happening in our other cities and communities—constant strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, our Kherson. Ordinary civilian enterprises were damaged in Kyiv region. All, all our countermeasures are already being used, and it is important to significantly accelerate the production of interceptors specifically against such jet-powered "Shaheds", so that our deep strikes give Russia a greater sense of its responsibility for choosing to continue this war," Zelenskyy added. 

According to him, peace could have been achieved long ago, but the only person who is not interested in peace rules in Moscow. 

"They already have less gasoline, less exports, and less logistics. For the first time in its history, Russia is importing gasoline and is effectively spending budget funds to support oil companies. And they will suffer even greater losses if Russia does not want to talk properly about ending this war. There were also reports from our military regarding Novorossiysk: we are already achieving our result—no vessel is entering or leaving their Novorossiysk port. And each such day without movement in Novorossiysk contributes to reducing Russia’s war potential. We will certainly find ways to block their other ports as well. We did not start this war, and we are entirely justified in responding to Russian actions," the President noted. 

Let us recall 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported receiving a report from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as well as an update on Russia’s production of ballistic missiles and plans to scale up this production, stating that there would be a response. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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