Zelenskyy stated that the war in Iran revealed Russia's worthlessness as an ally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the war in Iran already demonstrates Russia's weakness as an ally and should serve as a signal to Russian leader Vladimir Putin regarding the consequences of dictatorship. The Head of State said this in response to journalists' questions on March 2, as reported by UNN.

According to Zelenskyy, Putin had previously shown what kind of ally he was in Syria, when Russia, in his opinion, proved incapable of effectively helping Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Similarly, in my opinion, they have now demonstrated their weakness, meaning they are worthless as allies — emphasized the President.

He explained this by saying that, in his conviction, Russia's main forces are concentrated on the war against Ukraine.

All their forces, all their armed forces and other formations, they are all in Ukraine, they have no more forces — Zelenskyy noted.

Separately, the head of state added that the events in Iran, in his opinion, are a good signal for Putin to "see how dictatorship ends."

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that the war in Iran has not yet affected arms supplies to Ukraine, but the risks will increase with prolonged hostilities. Ukraine is working to unblock financing and strengthen its own production.