Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready

Documents on guarantees are ready, there is no alternative to security. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, reports UNN.

Documents on guarantees are ready. There is no alternative to security. There is no alternative to peace. There is no alternative to the restoration of our state. I thank everyone in the world who helps! Thank you for every action in support of life and people now - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, there will be significant international events this week – defense and security.

In Europe, our position will be sufficiently represented, and the same with America. In fact, every day now our negotiating group is working on those documents, on those proposals that can yield results at future meetings. And the main thing is that partners are as determined as we are in Ukraine: peace is needed, reliable security guarantees are the only real basis for peace to exist and for Russians not to break agreements with one or another strike, one or another of their hybrid operations - added the President.

According to him, there are no countries left in Europe that do not yet know what Russian interference is and what Russian destabilization operations can be.

Everyone sees what Russian killers, Russian missiles, Russian drones are doing. Protection from this and guaranteeing security must be tangible and prepare the ground for lasting peace - Zelenskyy summarized.

