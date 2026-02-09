$43.050.09
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the readiness of documents on security guarantees. He emphasized that there is no alternative to security and peace, and also announced significant international events.

Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready

Documents on guarantees are ready, there is no alternative to security. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address, reports UNN.

Documents on guarantees are ready. There is no alternative to security. There is no alternative to peace. There is no alternative to the restoration of our state. I thank everyone in the world who helps! Thank you for every action in support of life and people now 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, there will be significant international events this week – defense and security.

EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico09.02.26, 09:43 • 39330 views

In Europe, our position will be sufficiently represented, and the same with America. In fact, every day now our negotiating group is working on those documents, on those proposals that can yield results at future meetings. And the main thing is that partners are as determined as we are in Ukraine: peace is needed, reliable security guarantees are the only real basis for peace to exist and for Russians not to break agreements with one or another strike, one or another of their hybrid operations 

- added the President.

According to him, there are no countries left in Europe that do not yet know what Russian interference is and what Russian destabilization operations can be.

Everyone sees what Russian killers, Russian missiles, Russian drones are doing. Protection from this and guaranteeing security must be tangible and prepare the ground for lasting peace 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media09.02.26, 20:25 • 1120 views

Antonina Tumanova

